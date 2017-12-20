RBI prescribes additional corrective measures against United Bank of India

on Wednesday said the Reserve (RBI) has prescribed additional actions under its 'prompt corrective action' (PCA) measures against the lender over its high level of bad loans, low leverage ratio and capital needs.

The RBI, based on the assessment of the bank's position as on March 31, has ordered UBI to undertake a slew of actions focused on "profit retention" as well as raising capital, adding more provisioning against bad loans and controlling costs, the lender said in a filing.

The actions come after the had last issued a "prompt corrective action", a regulatory mechanism that allows the to issue directions on reducing bad debt at lenders, against UBI in 2014.

UBI said the latest actions were "not likely to have any material impact" on its performance, and were "well complimenting the steps already taken" by its management.