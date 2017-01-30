TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » Demonetisation

Budget 2017 may look to soften note ban woes by tax relief
Business Standard

RBI removes cash withdrawal limits for ATMs from Feb 1

Removes limits on current, overdraft accounts immediately

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

FY17 GDP growth faces cash crunch heat

The Reserve Bank of India today announced removal of cash withdrawal limits for ATMs from February 1. 

The central bank removed limits on current, overdraft accounts immediately.

Restrictions on withdrawal of Rs 24,000 a week from savings bank account will continue for now and will be under consideration for withdrawal in the near future, RBI said.

Banks may, at their discretion, have their own operating limits as was the case before November 8, said RBI in its latest notice.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

RBI removes cash withdrawal limits for ATMs from Feb 1

Removes limits on current, overdraft accounts immediately

Removes limits on current, overdraft accounts immediately The Reserve Bank of India today announced removal of cash withdrawal limits for ATMs from February 1. 

The central bank removed limits on current, overdraft accounts immediately.

Restrictions on withdrawal of Rs 24,000 a week from savings bank account will continue for now and will be under consideration for withdrawal in the near future, RBI said.

Banks may, at their discretion, have their own operating limits as was the case before November 8, said RBI in its latest notice.


 image
Business Standard
177 22

RBI removes cash withdrawal limits for ATMs from Feb 1

Removes limits on current, overdraft accounts immediately

The Reserve Bank of India today announced removal of cash withdrawal limits for ATMs from February 1. 

The central bank removed limits on current, overdraft accounts immediately.

Restrictions on withdrawal of Rs 24,000 a week from savings bank account will continue for now and will be under consideration for withdrawal in the near future, RBI said.

Banks may, at their discretion, have their own operating limits as was the case before November 8, said RBI in its latest notice.


image
Business Standard
177 22