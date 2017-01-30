RBI removes cash withdrawal limits for ATMs from Feb 1

-
ALSO READRBI raises ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 a day Gold import to determine size of India's current account deficit : Icra Bank withdrawal limits: Dear govt, please make up your mind on demonetisation rules Here's how NRIs can safeguard their money in wake of demonetisation I-T lens on current account deposits over Rs 12.5 lakh
-
The Reserve Bank of India today announced removal of cash withdrawal limits for ATMs from February 1.
The central bank removed limits on current, overdraft accounts immediately.
Banks may, at their discretion, have their own operating limits as was the case before November 8, said RBI in its latest notice.