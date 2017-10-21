RBI says linking bank accounts with Aadhaar mandatory

At a time when customers are rushing to link all their accounts with Aadhaar, the Reserve of (RBI) on Saturday clarified that it never issued any such directions and it was the decision of the Indian

The apex further clarified that in applicable cases, linkage of number to a account is mandatory under the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Second Amendment Rules, 2017.

In a response to a Right to Information (RTI) Act application filed by Moneylife and carried by it on October 18, the said: "The has issued a Gazette Notification GSR 538(E) dated 1 June 2017 regarding Prevention of Money laundering (Maintenance of Records) Second Amendment Rules, 2017, inter-alia, making furnishing of (for those individuals who are eligible to be enrolled for Aadhaar) and permanent number (PAN) mandatory for opening a account. It may be noted that Reserve has not yet issued the instruction in this regard".

Clarifying its position, in a statement on Saturday said: "...in applicable cases, linkage of number to a account is mandatory under the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Second Amendment Rules, 2017 published in the Official Gazette on June 1, 2017. These Rules have statutory force and, as such, banks have to implement them without awaiting further instructions."

The also said that anti-money laundering rules announced in June 2017 have "statutory force" and banks have to implement them without awaiting further instructions.

The has made it mandatory to link accounts with the 12-digit biometric identification number. The deadline to do it is December 31, 2017.

This linking of to accounts is a process over and above the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms already followed by the banks.

Finance Minister in August had said that 524 million numbers had been linked to 736.2 million accounts in

Banks accounts in are already linked to the tax-related Permanent Account Number (PAN), which is mandatory.

The Finance Minister had outlined a "one billion-one billion-one billion vision" for the country.

"That is one billion unique numbers linked to one billion accounts and one billion mobile phones. Once that is done, all of can become part of the financial and digital mainstream," Jaitley had said.

The RTI query further asked whether had Supreme Court's permission to mandatorily link with accounts. In its reply, said it had not filed any such petition before the



The Aadhar programme, which is the world's largest biometric identity card programme, has triggered some claims that it is an infringement of privacy of citizens.

India's top court in August had said that privacy is a fundamental right and the verdict was expected to complicate efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's to make linking of the ID card numbers with accounts and telephone numbers.