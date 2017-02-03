TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Railways to install lifts, escalators & develop stations: Suresh Prabhu
Business Standard

RBI to soon put new Rs 100 notes in circulation; old ones to remain legal

Design of new notes are similar to Rs 100 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi Series- 2005 issued earlier

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

<b>Photo: Shutterstock<b>
Photo: Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank of India will soon put into circulation new Rs 100 banknotes which will be similar to the design of the ones in Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005.

"The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005, with the inset letter R in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Dr Urjit R Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India," RBI said in a notification.



The year of printing '2017' will be on the reverse of the banknote.

RBI said the design of these banknotes to be issued now are similar in all respects to the Rs 100 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi Series- 2005 issued earlier.

Among the features of the banknotes, there would be ascending size of numerals in the number panels, bleed lines, and enlarged identification mark on the obverse.

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender, RBI added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

RBI to soon put new Rs 100 notes in circulation; old ones to remain legal

Design of new notes are similar to Rs 100 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi Series- 2005 issued earlier

Design of new notes are similar to Rs 100 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi Series- 2005 issued earlier The Reserve Bank of India will soon put into circulation new Rs 100 banknotes which will be similar to the design of the ones in Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005.

"The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005, with the inset letter R in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Dr Urjit R Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India," RBI said in a notification.

The year of printing '2017' will be on the reverse of the banknote.

RBI said the design of these banknotes to be issued now are similar in all respects to the Rs 100 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi Series- 2005 issued earlier.

Among the features of the banknotes, there would be ascending size of numerals in the number panels, bleed lines, and enlarged identification mark on the obverse.

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender, RBI added. image
Business Standard
177 22

RBI to soon put new Rs 100 notes in circulation; old ones to remain legal

Design of new notes are similar to Rs 100 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi Series- 2005 issued earlier

The Reserve Bank of India will soon put into circulation new Rs 100 banknotes which will be similar to the design of the ones in Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005.

"The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005, with the inset letter R in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Dr Urjit R Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India," RBI said in a notification.

The year of printing '2017' will be on the reverse of the banknote.

RBI said the design of these banknotes to be issued now are similar in all respects to the Rs 100 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi Series- 2005 issued earlier.

Among the features of the banknotes, there would be ascending size of numerals in the number panels, bleed lines, and enlarged identification mark on the obverse.

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender, RBI added.

image
Business Standard
177 22