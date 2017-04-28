Re-development projects to control housing prices in Mumbai: Veteran banker

in have come down significantly and proposed re-development projects for century-old chawls will further increase supply and check any future rise in rates, veteran banker Deepak Parekh has said.

Lauding the Devendra Fadnavis government for key reforms in the housing space, Parekh said has become the first state to adopt the new Regulation Act (RERA) rules that would come into effect from next month and would guard against any exploitation of home buyers by builders.

"For the first time I can see someone has a taken a concerted effort in all three key areas -- transportation, housing and infrastructure -- to improve the quality of life in and to make it easier to do business in the country's commercial capital," Parekh told PTI in an interview.

The veteran industry leader, whose frank views on policy matters command huge respect, said is a huge revenue- earner for the government but it can become uninhabitable if immediate steps are not taken to improve the quality of life in

He said some projects, like Trans Harbour Link, have been stuck for over a decade under past governments, but Chief Minister Fadnavis has fast-tracked all stalled projects and has also launched new ones with a "long-term vision" for the city and the entire state.

Referring to three major projects -- Metro, Trans Harbour Link and Coastal Road -- being built at a total investment of about Rs 60,000 crore, including a big component coming from international lending agencies, Parekh said, "These three projects will significantly reduce traffic in in the next 3-4 years and the progress has been remarkable with Fadnavis' personal intervention," he said.

He also praised Gautam Chatterjee, who has been appointed by the government as the first RERA Head for the state, saying he knows urban, housing and transport problems very well because he has handled all these departments.

Talking about reforms in the housing sector, Parekh, chairman of housing finance major HDFC Ltd, said an earlier draft of RERA rules had faced criticism and some people had termed them pro-builder.

"Now, with the chief minister's intervention, they have moderated it and balanced it. Now, it will help consumers," Parekh said.

Earlier, a builder could terminate the contract at a week's notice if the customer did not pay, but that has been now changed to three payment defaults.

"The government has strengthened rules and now it is more like the central RERA and this will help consumers," he added.

"There is also a provision for using carpet area measurement and all consumer-friendly rules of the central RERA have been incorporated," he said.

"It is always important to give credit where it is due and Chief Minister Fadnavis deserves it," he added.

He also referred to the changes in stamp duty calculation norms and said a look at the trend in last seven years shows the ready reckoner rate on the basis of which stamp duty is levied, was earlier rising every year.

"In 2011, the increase was 27 per cent while in 2016 the increase was 7 per cent and now, in 2017, the increase is only 3.5 per cent.

"I was expecting a zero hike this year, but they have modestly increased by 3.5 per cent but this is still moving in the right direction," he said, while adding that many areas had ready reckoner even higher than the actual price.

"I do not see the ready reckoner rate rising by double digits for the next many years now," Parekh said.

He also talked about positive changes in the development plan (DP) rules applicable to entire and said the Fadnavis government has approved 69 development plans.

He suggested a single-window clearance for affordable housing, while acknowledging that such fast approval systems are already in place now for small projects, while shop and establishment registrations have been made online.

Besides, the period of approval has been reduced from one year to 60 days, except for high-rise buildings, which take longer due to airport related and other approvals.

Parekh said TDR (Transfer of Development Right) is another area where changes have been made, which will help in a big way and enable construction of a large number of houses, thus increasing the supply and bringing down the prices.

He said prices have already come down and stabilised in

"Some developers are still showing high prices, but when you go to them with the money, they are willing to settle at lower rates. Many people were sitting on fence on hopes that the price will go down. Now, if you go to a builder with the cheque for down payment, they are willing to lower the price," he said.

On re-development projects, he said there are century-old BDD chawls spread over 37 hectares near old textile mills.

"Successive governments have tried to re-develop them without any success. These BDD chawls are located at Worli, Sewri, Lower Parel and Naigaon. For two of them, contracts have been given already -- one to L&T for Naigaon and the other to Shapoorji for Lower Parel -- and now the government is looking to give the other two.

"Both L&T and Shapoorji are among the most reputable firms in L&T will construct 20 towers of 19-23 storeys for the existing families, while Shapoorji will construct 14 towers of 22 storeys each for the existing residents," he said.

In return, builders will also get to construct commercial and residential buildings which can be sold in the market.

Parekh said the three transport projects were also progressing well, while the MMRDA has also acquired 27 acres from the port trust for the coastal road and the Trans Harbour project to develop a connector between the two.

"This could have been very complex with one being the ports authority which is a central authority and the other being a local body, but there has been a huge amount of cooperation between the Prime Minister's Office and the Chief Minister's Office.

"Otherwise, these things cannot happen so quickly," said Parekh while noting that a determination was there to improve the quality of life and ease of doing business.

" will play a big role in improving the ease of doing business for the entire country... Also, all these are not just plans on paper and I can see implementation starting in these projects. The land acquisition is happening for stations...

"We must give credit to bureaucrats also for their efforts and for having achieved it so fast -- obviously with the support of the political brass," he said.