Readying for the 5G leap forward: Why India lags behind in the technology

For the uninitiated, 5G, the next generation mobile technology, is not only about higher speeds, which was the case when consumers moved from 3G to 4G services.

It represents a fundamental shift in technology far beyond just mobile phone connectivity at higher speeds, low latency and better battery life. 5G will connect anything that is connected to the internet, which includes vehicles, devices at home, smart city infrastructure, machines in factories, doctors doing surgery remotely from some other city, and will enable industrial automation at a new level. With speeds of an average 10 ...