Refiners processed record oil volume in October: Govt

Indian processed a record 5.2 million barrels per day of in October as the world's third-biggest consumer added extra capacity to meet the rising fuel demand, government data showed on Thursday.

The world's third-biggest importer sees its diesel and gasoline consumption rising by about two-thirds by 2030, minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

The nation, which produces a fraction of its consumption, shipped in a record 4.83 million bpd in September ahead of processing to fuel the additional capacities.

India, which imports about 80 per cent of its needs, has emerged as a key driver of growth in global demand and is set to surpass China as the fastest-growing products market in Asia, according to a recent report by the U S Energy Information Administration.

is increasing refining capacity to keep pace with the expected growth in fuel demand as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to boost the manufacturing sector.

Recently the country added 170,000 bpd of capacity at the Kochi plant of Bharat Petroleum Corp and Bathinda refinery of HPCL-Mittal Energy.

Last month, Kochi refinery's processing rose by about 23 per cent and that of Bathinda by about a quarter, data showed.

Crude refining in October also jumped as several resumed operations after extensive maintenance while Indian Corp deferred a maintenance shutdown of its 300,000 bpd Paradip refinery to meet the fuel demand during festive seasons.

Crude processing at Indian Corp's 300,000 bpd coastal Paradip refinery rose by a third. The refinery, commissioned in 2016, resumed full operation earlier this year.

Together state-run processed 6.52 percent more in October than a year ago, while private used about 13 per cent more crude, the data showed.