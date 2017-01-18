Refund claims can't be used for taxes in IDS-2

Unlike its first variant, the second edition of the income disclosure scheme-Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY)- will not allow declarants to use claims made for refunds for advance taxes paid, tax deducted at source and tax collected for taxes to be paid under the scheme.

"No credit for advance tax paid, TDS or TCS shall be allowed under PMGKY," said the second set of frequently asked questions on issued by the central board of direct taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday.

has a tax incidence of 50% including penalty, and a four-year lock-in of a quarter of deposited. The scheme allowed payment using old notes till December 30, even as the window is open till March 31.

Individuals who have deposited cash from November 8 will be able to avail the scheme by going to respective banks and filling challan of 50% tax, deposit 25% in the deposit account in the bank. Thereafter, one will have to attach both the challan and the deposit receipt with the income declaration form and file declaration with the income tax department.

was announced following the government decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in a bid to flush out black money. The window opened on December 17.

Also, the amount deposited or repaid against an overdraft account, cash credit account or any loan account maintained with a bank or any specified entity is eligible for being declared under the Scheme.

Only unaccounted domestic cash holding can be declared through it and not jewellery, stocks, immovable property or overseas accounts.

"The Scheme is hence not available for declaration of an income which is represented in the form of assets like jewellery, stock or immovable property," it said.Under IDS-1, one was allowed to declare undisclosed assets including jewellery and property.

On the issue of a person against whom a search,survey operation has been initiated, said such a person is "eligible to file declaration under the Scheme".

Not declaring under the scheme now but showing it as income in the tax return form would lead to a total levy of 77.25 per cent in taxes and penalty. In case the disclosure is not made either using the scheme or in return, a further 10 per cent penalty on tax will be levied followed by prosecution.

The disclosure scheme is part of The Taxation Laws (Second Amendment) Act, 2016, which was approved by the Lok Sabha in November 30 and received President assent last month.

further said: "Undisclosed income represented in the form of deposits in foreign bank account is not eligible for the Scheme."

A separate foreign disclosure window was provided earlier for or assests lying overseas which closed on September 2015.