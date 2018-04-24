Relief for Airtel, Idea as tribunal stays Trai's predatory pricing order

In a relief to incumbents, including and Idea Cellular, the (TDSAT) on Tuesdayimposed an interim stay on the clauses of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai’s) order relating to reporting requirements and the new definition for ascertaining “significant market power” (SMP). The tribunal did not, however, grant a stay on the whole regulation on

Airtel and Idea had approached the challenging Trai’s regulation. is also a party in the case.

The incumbents felt the new rules favoured had removed two factors from the definition of SMP, defining it as based on two parameters: Subscriber base and gross revenue. The two expunged factors were network capacity and traffic volume.

Regarding reporting requirements, the incumbents had said the new rules would affect retention and acquisition of customers, as they needed to report all the offers to If an operator failed to comply, could levy a fine of Rs 5,000 per day to a maximum of Rs 200,000. Incumbents were also unhappy with segmented offers being disallowed.

The said it was apparent that the Telecommunications Interconnection Usage Charges Regulation, 2003, had been altered significantly with respect to and reporting requirement, and this would have a significant impact on all concessions and discounts to any customer.

“The clauses in the impugned order related to the reporting requirement and definition of SMP are stayed.... (Trai) will be entitled to ask for details of segmented discounts/concessions for analysis, but no penalty shall be imposed on that basis until further orders in these pending appeals,” the said.

has linked with SMPs, limiting the incumbents’ flexibility in offering tariffs below Jio’s, whereas there was no such limiting factor for the entrant.

According to the order, a tariff can be considered predatory if an SMP offers services at a price below the average variable cost in a “relevant market”, with a view to reducing or eliminating competition. A penalty to the tune of Rs 5 million per circle would be imposed on any operator offering predatory tariffs. Operators were also required to report all tariffs to within seven days. Even individual discounts and segmented offers needed to be reported.

As a result, every concession or discount would be treated as a fresh tariff plan. Since telecom operators were permitted only 25 tariff plans per month in a service area, it was bound to invite penalty, said the tribunal.

“This is not only impractical, it also affects their retention and acquisition of customers,” it added.

Challenging the Trai’s regulations, Airtel had said in its petition that the orders were “illegal, arbitrary and void and infringes the rights of the telecom players”. The petition had also said the order was designed to further the “sinister intent of one player which wants to drive competition out”.

The telecom operators also lamented the regulations had been framed on issues never raised during the consultation process and which were not part of the consultation paper.

Also, they claimed, the regulations were against the interest of consumers, as it infringed upon the freedom of the service providers to offer benefits.