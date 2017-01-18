TRENDING ON BS
Parliament panel meet begins, Urjit Patel to brief on demonetisation
Religious tourism train to ply from Guwahati on Feb 17

The train will run from Guwahati and will return in six nights and seven days

IANS  |  Agartala 

Religious tourism train to ply from Guwahati on Feb 17

The railways will launch a train for religious tourists on February 17 that will originate in Guwahati and cover shrines in West Bengal and Odisha, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Aastha Circuit Tourist Train will be jointly operated by the Northeast Frontier Railway and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp.

It will "take travellers to a mix of popular pilgrimage destinations across the eastern part of the country at affordable rates", a railway official said.

The train will cover Gangasagar in West Bengal, Sri Swami Narayan temple, Kalighat and Birla temple in Kolkata, Jagannath temple and Konark temple in Puri district and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

The train will run from Guwahati and will return in six nights and seven days. A round trip will cost Rs 6,161.

