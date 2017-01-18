Religious tourism train to ply from Guwahati on Feb 17

The railways will launch a train for religious tourists on February 17 that will originate in and cover shrines in West Bengal and Odisha, it was announced on Wednesday.

The will be jointly operated by the Northeast Frontier and the Indian Catering and Tourism Corp.

It will "take travellers to a mix of popular pilgrimage destinations across the eastern part of the country at affordable rates", a official said.

The train will cover in West Bengal, Sri Swami Narayan temple, and Birla temple in Kolkata, Jagannath temple and Konark temple in Puri district and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

The train will run from and will return in six nights and seven days. A round trip will cost Rs 6,161.