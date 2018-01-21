Remove sunset clause on tax benefits for SEZ units: Commerce ministry

The commerce ministry has pitched for continuation of incentives being enjoyed by units in (SEZs) with a view to boost shipments and job creation, a government said. In a letter to the finance ministry, the has also asked for removal of minimum alternate on In the Budget 2016-17, had stated that the income benefits to new SEZ units would be available to only those units which commence activity before March 31, 2020. The commerce ministry wants removal of this sunset clause as it would negatively impact growth of these zones, the added. According to industry experts, the clause that indicates the date in advance on which incentives will cease to exist is a retrograde step and would impact investments and job creation in these zones. "The sunset clause will impact investments.

Projects which would not be able to get completed by March 2020, they may become unviable. So, (the) government should consider removing this," and (EPCES) former said. Units in enjoy 100 per cent income exemption on export income for the first five years, 50 per cent for the next five years thereafter and 50 per cent of the ploughed back export profit for another five years. SEZs, which emerged as major export hubs in the country, started losing their sheen after imposition of minimum alternate and introduction of sunset clause. During April-September 2017-18, exports from these zones grew by 13 per cent to about Rs 2.67 trillion. As on September last year, have attracted investments worth about Rs 4.49 trillion. Till December 1, 2017, the government has approved 423 SEZs, of which 222 are operational. Last month, a commerce ministry-appointed panel has suggested that the Board of Approval, the highest decision making body for SEZs, should be given additional powers to exempt units and developers from certain rules to promote these zones.