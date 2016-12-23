Report cash receipt over Rs 2 lakh in single transaction: Taxman to traders

Board allays fears, clarifies that amount to be reported does not pertain to an aggregation of deals

Board allays fears, clarifies that amount to be reported does not pertain to an aggregation of deals

The today clarified that businesses and traders receiving cash in excess of Rs two lakh in any single transaction for sale of goods and services are required to report it to the authorities.



The clarification is on the reporting guidelines under Rule 114E of Income Tax Rules, 1962, which came into force from April this year, amid doubts expressed in certain quarters about reporting of cash transactions that aggregate to Rs two lakh.



"The norms of aggregation contained in sub-rule 3 of Rule 114E have been amended vide notification dated October 6, 2016, clearly indicating that the said transactions did not require aggregation and the reporting requirement under SFT for this purpose is on receipt of cash payment exceeding rupees two lakh for sale of goods or services per transaction," the said in a statement.



Rule 114E of Income-Tax Rules, 1962, for furnishing (SFT) came into force with effect from April 1, 2016, under which a person is required to furnish a statement in respect of transaction relating to receipt of cash payment exceeding Rs two lakh for sale of goods or service.

Press Trust of India