Retail inflation cools to three-year low of 3.4% in December

Retail inflation
eased further to nearly 3-year low of 3.41% in December, reflecting weak demand as consumers grappled with cash crunch following demonetisation.
This is the lowest level at least since January 2014.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation stood at 3.63% in November 2016, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Inflation in vegetables
category slipped further in the negative territory to (-)14.59%, as against 10.29% in November.
Likewise, prices of pulses and products also slipped further in negative territory at (-)1.57 in December.
However, inflation in fruits came in at 4.74%, slightly up from November's 4.60%. Cereals and products at 5.25% too showed a rise in inflation print during the month against 4.86% in November.
Protein rich meat and fish
had inflation print of 4.79% in December, as against 5.83% in November.
Egg prices witnessed 6.41% rise, as against 8.55% in the previous month.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise announcement on November 8 to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, nearly 86% of the total cash in circulation, resulting in lower consumer demand.
Overall, the Consumer Food Price Index was down at 1.37% in December compared with 2.11% in November.
The CPI-based inflation in fuel and light segment was at 3.77% in December as against 2.80% a month ago.
Rural retail inflation
stood at 3.83% in December compared with 4.13% in November. For urban sector, it was recorded at 2.90% as against 3.05% in the previous month.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU