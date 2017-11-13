JUST IN
Retail inflation rises marginally to 3.58% in Oct

This is 30 basis points higher than the 3.28 per cent recorded for September

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

vegetable prices

The rate of Consumer Price Index (CPI) -based inflation, or retail inflation, rose marginally to 3.58 per cent in October from 3.28 per cent a month earlier, showed official data released on Monday. 
First Published: Mon, November 13 2017. 17:41 IST

