Retailers want FMCG firms to cut prices after GST roll-out

Once the (GST) is rolled out, targeted from July 1, makers of fast-moving consumer goods should be able to cut prices by 2 to 20 per cent, said Kishore Biyani, group chief executive officer of the Future Group on Tuesday.

He was attending a meeting of a dozen national and international chains, such as Walmart, DMart, Future Group, Aditya Birla Retail, and Trent in Mumbai. They were discussing the impact of the on retailers and customers.

Biyani said the Future Group’s consumer goods company, Future Consumer, would cut prices by 2-20 per cent.

The CEO of another chain, who did not want to be named, said in the regime, retailers could lose up to 2-3 per cent of their margins if companies did not revise prices. “Our net margins are 2-3 per cent. If we are not given input credit, we will incur losses,” he added.

Retailers said printing rates would also have a negative impact on consumers. According to the rules, retailers would have to display the rate for each item. Different invoices have to be produced for goods that are exempted and those that will be charged “Maximum prices include everything. Same should continue in the regime,” the retailer quoted earlier said. Kumar Gopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India, said there was no on unpacked and unbranded items, which packaged goods would attract a “From a hygiene point of view, items have to packed. We want the government to take a look into it.” He also said if the retailers started printing double invoices, buyers would think prices had gone up.

Jamshed Daboo, managing director, Trent Hypermakets said July onwards all retailers would aggressively cut prices.

He also said most retailers have configured their information technology systems along with their partners.