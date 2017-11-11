Revamped GST structure provides major relief to aviation sector

In a major relief to the aviation industry, the government announced a slew of changes over the taxation structure after repeated complaints from industry that high taxation may result in a loss of around Rs 6,000 crore.

Among primary changes the Inter-state movement of goods like rigs, tools, spares and goods on the wheel like cranes, not being in the course of furtherance of supply of such goods, does not constitute a supply. This clarification gives major compliance relief to the industry as there is frequent inter-state movement of such kind in the course of providing services to customers or for the purposes of getting such goods repaired or refurbished or for any self-use.



Airlines had told the that another area of concern was applicable on transfer of aircraft spares, which are kept in central stores, between States on a daily basis. “This move will threaten the survival of airlines and will impact us by Rs 3,000 crore a year as no input tax credit is available. We demanded exemption on stock transfer for captive consumption,” the executive said. The high rate of on the import of purchased aircraft parts was another issue flagged by the airlines that might lead to an impact of Rs 350 crore every year, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) told the ministry.

Further, in a change of rule, the government announced that Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) on imports of spare engines under a lease agreement will not be charged Multiple airlines had their aircraft grounded because the customs and excise department had sought a 5 percent levy on the total cost of the aircraft and another 5% on lease rentals. The airlines see this as unfair. The government, too, has since clarified that aircraft, aircraft engines and parts procured on the lease would not face double taxation in the new regime. However, these planes, one each of the three carriers, were imported before the government issued the clarification on July 8. “The paid on repairs carried out in India is creditable but not if it takes place abroad. With no engine repair shop in India, it is imperative to send the spares abroad. This will cost Rs 2,000 crore per annum to the industry,” had said in a letter to the

which represents IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and GoAir, made a presentation before top officials on September 27 on behalf of the entire airline industry, saying guideline principles of the new indirect system — revenue neutrality and equity — have been violated by the The will be hit by Rs 5,700 crore per annum and the will make the flourishing sector sick. The Indian carriers will become globally uncompetitive as it will give the huge benefit to competing airlines, especially from the Gulf,” the airlines said in their submission to the



Experts said that the sops will help to keep airfares down. “ Given the status of aviation as an economic multiplier, every percentage point of reduction in is welcome. This will help to keep airfares down that are already facing a triple challenge of rising crude, rupee depreciation and constrained airport capacity,” said Amber Dubey, partner and India head of aerospace and defence at consultancy firm KPMG