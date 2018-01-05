Revenue from passenger fare up by 5%, freight by 8%, says Railways

The of the from both passenger as well as freight movement has gone up by more than five and eight per cent respectively between April-December 2017 as compared to the same period previous year, a said on Friday.



The from passenger fare rose to Rs 37,134 crore in 2017 as compared to the of Rs 35,295 crore generated in the corresponding period in 2016. This shows a growth of 5.2 per cent, Mohd Jamshed, Member, Traffic, Railway Board, told reporters here.



He also said that earning from freight went up by 8.39 per cent during the same period. While in 2017 (April- December), it generated Rs 80,691 crore, in the same period in 2016, it earned the Rs 76,288 crore.recently said that the had set a target to triple its freight to three billion tonnes by 2030 from the existing 1.1 billion tonnes.