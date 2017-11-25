Revised tax treaty with India to boost bilateral investments: Cyprus envoy

-
ALSO READFinal arbitration hearing of India tax dispute in Aug 2018: Cairn HC halts 2nd Vodafone arbitration in Rs 11,000-cr tax demand against India Indian insurance firms lagging behind in digital investment: Report India signed global tax treaty with 6 reservations. But why an escape route for Portugal? Investment calls should be based on market, not ministers' will: Jaitley
-
The revised tax treaty between Indian and Cyprus will promote bilateral investments, a diplomat said in Kolkata on Saturday.
The two countries signed the revised India-Cyprus Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement in November, 2016.
"I believe with new taxation agreement, investment from both sides will increase," High Commissioner of Cyprus to India Demetrios A Theophylactou said on the sidelines of a Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry event.
Cyprus is one of the major sources of foreign direct investment in India with a cumulative investment of about $8.5 billion.
However, investment from India is minimal in Cyprus, but Theophylactou is hopeful that sectors like tourism will be lucrative for Indian investors.
The diplomat also said Ayurveda could be another area for Indian investment in Cyprus.
"I had gone to Kerala... and I feel Indian ayurveda holds lot of potential in Cyprus," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU