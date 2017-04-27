Rice prices rise in India on stronger rupee; stable in Thailand, Vietnam

prices in rose on a stronger rupee, while markets in and remained quiet, traders said on Thursday.

In India, the world's biggest exporter, prices for 5-percent broken parboiled rose by $3 to $387-$392 a tonne this week on an appreciation in the rupee and a rise in paddy prices in the local market.

The rupee has risen 6 percent so far in 2017 and is trading near its highest level in 21 months, trimming returns for exporters.

The strengthening rupee is also pushing up prices in dollar terms, making Indian supplies less competitive, said a exporter based in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Local paddy prices were firm on thinner supply.

"Paddy supply from winter crops is lower than anticipated," said another exporter based in Kakinada.

mainly exports non-basmati to African countries and premier basmati to the Middle East.

Thai benchmark 5-percent broken remained at $360-$375 a tonne, free-on-board (FOB) Bangkok, in a quiet market.

"Prices will likely stay at this level for a while," a trader in Bangkok said.

The Thai government will open a state auction for 1.03 million tonnes of spoiled and sub-standard from state stockpiles on Friday.

Vietnam's 5-percent broken dropped slightly to $350 a tonne, FOB Saigon, from $350-$355 last week, with traders citing a quiet market amid weak demand.

exports by in the first four months of 2017 are estimated to fall 7.7 percent from the same period last year to 1.86 million tonnes, the country's farm ministry said on Wednesday.

and are the world's second and third biggest exporters.