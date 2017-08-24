Today, the will pronounce its judgement on the vexatious issue whether the can be held as a fundamental right under the Constitution.

A nine-judge constitution bench headed by CJI JS Khehar had reserved its verdict on August 2, 2017 after hearing arguments for six days over a period of three weeks. Even as petitioners argued for a fundamental right to privacy, the Union government opposed it in the SC. It argued that such a right did not exist in the and this omission was deliberate.

Besides CJI Khehar, the other judges of the nine-judge bench are Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, R F Nariman, A M Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, S K Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer.

The high-voltage hearing saw a battery of senior lawyers, including Attorney General K K Venugopal, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Arvind Datar, Kapil Sibal, Gopal Subaramaniam, Shyam Divan, Anand Grover, C A Sundaram and Rakesh Dwivedi, advancing arguments either in favour or against the inclusion of as a fundamental right.

The contentious issue had emerged when the apex court was dealing with a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's move to make mandatory for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.

Initially, on July 7, a three-judge bench had said that all issues arising out of should finally be decided by a larger bench and the CJI would take a call on the need for setting up a constitution bench.

The matter was then mentioned before CJI Khehar who set up a five-judge constitution bench to hear the matter.

However, the five-judge constitution bench on July 18 decided to set up a nine-judge bench to decide whether the can be declared a fundamental right under the Constitution.

The decision to set up the nine-judge bench was taken to examine the correctness of two apex court judgements delivered in the cases of Kharak Singh and M P Sharma, decided by six and eight judge benches respectively, in which it was held that this right was not a fundamental right.

While the Kharak Singh judgement was delivered in 1960, the M P Sharma verdict was reported in 1950.

Here is a timeline of how the had dealt with questions related to privacy over the years



