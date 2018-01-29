RInfra wins NHAI project worth Rs 8.82 bn for six-laning NH-2 section

-
Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Monday said it has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Rs 8.82 billion on a engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. RInfra added the company emerged as the lowest bidder for the project after quoting a bid of Rs 8.82 billion for the project for the six-laning of Aurangabad to Bihar–Jharkhand border (Chordaha) section of NH-2 in Bihar. “This order is reflective of RInfra's steadily expanding footprint in the road infrastructure space following its growing presence in mega projects in power sector, both in the international and domestic markets.
We are poised to tap potential business opportunities in EPC domain in the areas of transportation, power, heavy civil works, and oil and gas,” said Arun Gupta, chief executive officer for EPC at RInfra.The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement and construction of six-lane highway and associated bridges with paved shoulders. The overall schedule for project is 24 months from the appointed date, the company added in the statement.
