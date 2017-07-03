Riots should not be part of curriculum: ICSSR chief

Says textbooks are not meant for making students activists but for educating them

Textbooks today are aimed at creating “activists” and not educating students, and subjects such as Hindu-Muslim and should not be part of school curriculum, according to newly appointed Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) Chief Braj Bihari Kumar.



Kumar, an anthropologist who took over as the head of the apex body promoting research in social sciences last month, also believes that universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University are becoming a “nurturing ground” for activists.



The 76-year-old Kumar also believes that and in the country are “fringe” phenomena and should not be seen as a reflection of the Indian society.



“Textbooks are not meant for making activists but for educating them. Unfortunately, the books are driven by an agenda today and there is a need for a curriculum rehaul. Subjects like Hindu-Muslim and should not form basis of students' and their grooming,” Kumar told PTI in an interview.



“Textbooks are in bad shape today. I had found a map in a social science textbook showing Jammu and Kashmir outside India. There was another one not showing northeast area as part of the country. There are several lapses in our textbooks,” he added.



Kumar, who used to edit a journal, Dialogue, before he joined the ICSSR, had also written in an in 2016 that “ are driven by political agenda and are partly responsible for the increasing social conflicts and anarchical trends in society”.



“I had also written two letters to former HRD minister pointing out the issue but I did not get any response,” he said. Kumar lashed out at “JNU-like universities”, claiming, “If you are part of society and you are not ideologically driven, several persons from a single family are massacred in Chhattisgarh and there is jubilation in and a march in praise of the killers, much cannot be said about the kind of varsity that is.”





Kumar claimed they project themselves to be one of the best universities but “they can’t claim excellence when they are hurting nationality’s sentiments and becoming a nurturing ground for activists and not a place for Taxpayers do not pay money for activist-making”.



Kumar further said “caste-based conflicts” and “intolerance” should not be seen as reflection of Indian society.



“Caste-based conflicts, untouchability and are all fringe phenomena. They should not be treated as general phenomena and reflection of Indian society,” he said.



The was established in 1969 by the central government to promote research in social sciences. It gives grants to institutions and scholars, and reviews the progress of social science research.



Press Trust of India