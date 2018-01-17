Rise & rise of American pop brands: How the products became a hit in India

The market for licensed merchandise in India is exploding; according to a recent report by ESP, a Group M company, licensing and merchandising (L&M) is a staggering Rs 870-billion plus industry in the country. This constitutes between five and seven per cent of the global L&M market, small but significant enough for every superhero franchise to flood the market with a figurine or branded accessory.

However, less than 10 per cent of the total Indian L&M pie comes from Indian brands. Hollywood and American pop culture rules the niche, even though TV, Bollywood and sports leagues have put ...