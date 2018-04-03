Road to success of e-way bill is likely to be a long and bumpy one

The road to success of the bill is likely to be a long and bumpy one. As far as queues at check posts are concerned, these had disappeared with the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) in July.

Some of the transporters were not open on April 1, the day the bill was rolled out. Since 2017-18 ended just a day before and April 1 was a Sunday, most transporters were not willing to move their vehicles.

“We will get to know the impact of the bill after Monday,” said an executive at a Delhi-based logistics firm.

But for some like Om Logistics, it was business as usual. A ride on one of the company’s trucks carrying goods to Uttarakhand via threw up some interesting points.

At the warehouse of Om Logistics at Dilshad Garden, near the Delhi border wih Uttar Pradesh, Manjeet was busy generating bills for dozens of trucks travelling to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The firm has put up a list of guidelines and notices on bills. One of them reads, "Kindly ensure that the bill is generated before loading goods.”



Though bills are likely to increase the work load for Manjeet, who now has to generate a challan for every consignment above Rs 50,000, it is expected to make life easier for the transporter. Trucks do not have to stop at checkpoints and generate challans while crossing state borders.

The bill system is expected to reduce inspection and hence travel time for goods transportation, Manjeet says.

Manjeet takes print-outs of all the bills generated from the bill portal. "Sales tax officers will still ask for them. Though we have read that print-outs of bills are not necessary, yet we want to be on the safe side," he adds.

Tax officers are still referred as sales tax officers by transporters Manjeet hands over a clutch of documents to driver Amit, who will have to transport the goods to the firm's Raipur warehouse, around 250 km from Delhi.

Barely 200 metres into the journey, a tax examines all the necessary documents. Nothing much has changed, says Amit, who has been operating on the Delhi-Uttarakhand route for 12 years now.

“Earlier, it would take a lot of time to generate challans at borders. It used to be a major headache. At least that doesn't happen now,” he says.

Even after the roll-out of the GST, taxmen have been examining documents at three or four check points on way to Rudrapur, especially at Moradabad and Rampur in Also, transporters face waiting times at toll plazas of at least half an hour, poor condition of roads and poorly lit highways that increase transit time. All is well till Rudrapur. The vehicle stops again outside the

So why are check posts needed when there are bills? The at the Rudrapur is clear. “Not stopping a vehicle is a far bigger crime,” he says. The official takes Amit inside his office, enquires about the goods and makes a few photocopies of the bills.

Experts have a different take, though. According to M S Mani, partner with Deloitte India, the concerned has to report back to the portal once he stops a vehicle for checking an bill.