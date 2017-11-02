Rooftop solar generation hits a discom snag

Generating power on rooftop solar panels may have caught on with those who enjoy the luxury of space, but despite the push from both the Union and state governments, rooftop generation by those who connect to the grid through net meters faces myriad challenges. About 23 per cent of India’s targeted 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022 is to come from rooftop solar power. The Union government is offering a 30 per cent subsidy to residential and institutional consumers for rooftop generation. State-wise targets have also been set while the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) ...