Rough flight ahead for Navi Mumbai airport construction

More than 20 years after it was conceived, the race to build Navi Mumbai airport is not going to be easy. If the bidding conditions are adhered to, the first phase of the project would require an investment of Rs 11,000 crore (for a 10-million-per-annum capacity) and needs to be completed in three and a half years of the date the unencumbered land becomes available to GVK group-led Mumbai International Airport Ltd, the company recommended for building the greenfield airport. The Cabinet is expected to meet by the end of this month to give the go ahead to the much-delayed ...