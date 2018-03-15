Row over subsidies with US at WTO not the beginning of trade war: India

-
ALSO READUS challenges Indian export subsidies saying they hurt US manufacturers India to host 24 countries for WTO mini-ministerial meet in Delhi UIDAI allows Airtel to do e-KYC of mobile customers till March 31 Discord at WTO meet: No deal on food security, fisheries subsidies, e-com Indian export subsidy hurting American firms: US complains at WTO
-
India does not consider the stand-off with the United States at the World Trade Organisation over export subsidies to be the beginning of a trade war, Indian trade secretary Rita Teaotia told reporters on Thursday.
The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt US companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply.
India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes and fees that benefit numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology products, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU