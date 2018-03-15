JUST IN
Row over subsidies with US at WTO not the beginning of trade war: India

The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

trade deficit
Representative Image

India does not consider the stand-off with the United States at the World Trade Organisation over export subsidies to be the beginning of a trade war, Indian trade secretary Rita Teaotia told reporters on Thursday.

The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt US companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply.

India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes and fees that benefit numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology products, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.

 

First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 18:40 IST

