Rs 10,000 a day: RBI relaxes cash withdrawal limit with immediate effect

The Reserve of (RBI) on Monday relaxed limits from automated teller machines (ATMs) and current accounts with immediate effect.

The RBI has allowed individuals to withdraw upto 10,000 rupees ($146.84) per debit card per day from ATMs, higher than the 4,500 rupees currently. However, the overall weekly of 24,000 rupees per card remains unchanged, it said in a release.

The central also increased the limits from current accounts to 100,000 rupees per week from 50,000 rupees earlier and said this facility will also be extended to overdraft, credit accounts.

The RBI had imposed these limits in November after the government announced a ban on all high-value currency notes, and said it would replace them with new notes.

The limits are unlikely to be removed completely until the RBI has supplied the economy with sufficient amount of new notes, analysts said.