Rs 2 trillion earmarked for 90 smart cities, work on 77 started: Govt

An investment of Rs 1,91,155 crore has been proposed for the 90 cities under the project, Urban Development Minister said on Monday, a day after Congress President said only seven per cent of funds for the project had been used.

An official statement issued on Monday quoted the Minister's address to a meeting of the Parliamentary consultative committee attached to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on December 28, which said projects worth Rs.1,35,459 crore in 2,855 projects were in various stages of implementation.

While 147 projects worth Rs.1,872 crore have been completed and 396 projects with a cost of Rs 14,672 core are currently under implementation, further tendering has started for 283 projects at a cost of Rs.16,549 and detailed project reports are being prepared for 2,029 projects worth Rs.1,02,366 crore.

In a tweet, said the government utilised only 7 per cent of the Rs 9,860 crore allotted for the scheme.

"Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities, only 7% has been used. China is outcompeting us while your master gives us empty slogans," said in a tweet.

Puri also said that so far 77 Smart Cities, including 11 of the Round 3 cities, had formed their Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

The implementation of the Mission will be done by an SPV, to be set up at city level in the form of a limited company under the Companies Act, 2013, and is to be promoted by the state or Union Territory and the Urban Local Body (ULB) jointly, with both having 50:50 equity shareholding.