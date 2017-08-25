Rs 200 note hits market today, check out its key features

JUST IN
UID scheme for poor, Right to Privacy: Timeline of India's push for Aadhaar
BS Web Team & Agencies 

Rs 200 note. Photo: www.rbi.org.in

The new Rs 200 currency note has been introduced in the market today.

The new denomination has Motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, with bright yellow being the base colour of the note, RBI said in a statement.


Along with the new Rs 200 note, the government has also confirmed a new Rs 50 note. The earlier Rs 50 notes will continue to remain legal tender.

"The Reserve Bank of India will issue on August 25, 2017 Rs 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing the signature of Urjit R Patel, Governor, RBI from select RBI offices, and some banks," it said.

Here are its salient features
 
Obverse (Front)
 
1. See through register with denominational numeral 200
 
2. Latent image with denominational numeral 200
 
3. Denominational numeral ??? in Devnagari
 
4. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre
 
5. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘????’, ‘India’ and ‘200’
 
6. Windowed security thread with inscriptions ‘????’ and RBI with colour shift. Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted
 
7. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait
 
8. Denominational numeral with Rupee Symbol, ? 200 in colour changing ink (green to blue) on bottom right
 
9. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right
 
10. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (200) watermarks
 
11. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side
 
12. For visually impaired Intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, raised Identification mark H with micro-text ? 200, four angular bleed lines with two circles in between the lines both on the right and left sides
Reverse (Back)
 
13. Year of printing of the note on the left
 
14. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan
 
15. Language panel
 
16. Motif of Sanchi Stupa
 
17. Denominational numeral ??? in Devnagari
 
18. Dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm × 146 mm

Hover your cursor on the image below to see the features on the new Rs 200 note:

