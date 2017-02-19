Rs 27k crore saved under DBT scheme since November 9

About 35% people have taken to debit card, RuPay card, others for making payments in Haryana

Since took off rapidly from November 9, 2016, Rs 27,000 crore has so far been saved under the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme, this was informed at an event held at Panchkula today



Also, about 35 per cent people have taken to debit card, RuPay card and for making payments in Haryana.



This was disclosed in the presence of the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gujjar, and the Haryana Education Minister, Ram Bilas Sharma, at the inaugural function of the 'Digi Dhan Mela' and 'Basant Utsav', at Panchkula, near here, today, a Haryana government statement said here.



Speaking on the occasion, Gujjar said that 100 Digi Dhan Melas were being organised in the country to encourage people to adopt cashless transaction system for making payments.



So far, 56 such melas have been held. This is the third such mela in Haryana after Gurugram and Sonipat.



Gujjar urged the people to make to realise the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also encourage others to adopt this system.



The main aim of Digi Dhan Mela is to give people message of 'Mera Mobile-Mera Bank-Mera Batua', he added.



Speaking on the occasion, Ram Bilas Sharma thanked Arjuna awardee Sanjay Phogat, international shooter, Gauri Sheoran, and Kings XI Punjab (IPL) player, Manan Vohra, and others for attending the mela and expressed hope that such events would inspire people to adopt digital payment methods.



Vice-Chairman, National Payments Corporation of India, Pushpendra Singh, and Deputy Director, NITI Aayog, Sukhdeep Kaur, gave detailed information about various digital schemes.

