Rs 5,000-cr SAIL-ArcelorMittal JV may be finalised this month: Govt

The proposed joint venture (JV) between World's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal
and domestic giant SAIL
is in final stages and may be finalised this month, Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said on Tuesday.
"The ArcelorMittal
and SAIL
joint venture is in final stages and is progressing fast. The project may be finalised this month," Singh said while addressing media on three years initiatives and achievements of the steel
ministry.
He said the JV will produce high-end steel
based on latest technology.
In March, the steel
minister had said that SAIL
and ArcelorMittal
will resolve differences over setting up of this plant.
ArcelorMittal
and SAIL
had inked a pact in May 2015 to explore the possibility of setting up an automotive steel
manufacturing unit under JV arrangement.
The proposed JV will construct world-class facilities that will offer technologically advanced steel
products for India's rapidly growing automotive sector.
The hot-rolled input products for the proposed facility will be supplied by SAIL's new hot strip mill in Rourkela, Odisha, thus making the entire value chain indigenous.
The 'Maharatna' firm does not produce automotive steel
and the JV will help it expand its product portfolio.
The Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal
said India
is forecast to become the world's third-largest automobile manufacturing nation by 2026.
In an investor presentation the company had said the proposed steel
plant will come up at a major auto cluster in India.
The country has four major auto clusters -- Pune-Chakan belt in Maharashtra, on the outskirts of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Sanad in Gujarat and Gurgaon-Neemrana belt that covers two states, Haryana and Rajasthan.
