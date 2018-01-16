Rs 50 bn investment: RIL to manufacture electronics in Bengal, says Ambani

Against a lacklustre show last year, the (BGBS) 2018 turned out to be a star-studded show as top doyens of the industry ranging from magnate L N Mittal, Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani, supremo and several others, flew in to the city, to grace the annual investor summit. They showered praises on the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s strive to make the state an investment-friendly destination. ALSO READ: RIL to invest Rs 50 bn in Bengal; to get 100% Jio coverage by Dec: Ambani Positioning the state as the gateway to the Northeast, East and other Southeast Asian countries, Banerjee said, “Maharashtra is the country’s commercial capital. But they are exhausted” and appealed industrialists to invest in the state.

She promised investors all possible help in fructifying their investments and assured that the state’s skilled manpower can assure a good return on invested capital.

Ambani assured he will be investing more than Rs 50 billion in next three years in the non-Jio business. He also said that the group would be talking to multiple partners for setting up an

“Didi, under your leadership, is becoming best Bengal,” he said.

Mittal, on the other hand, assured support in the social sector under the He also acknowledged the amazing change in Bengal.

Jindal said the would be investing over Rs 100 billion in the next three-four years under the steel, paint, power and cement portfolios.

Narrating his experience in Bengal, Jindal urged investors to make the state their first choice for investment.

Kishore Biyani from the Future Group assured taking the Biswa Bangla brand at the pan-India level by promoting it in the stores.