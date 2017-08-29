JUST IN
GST: Rs 92,283 cr collected in July, compliance at 64.42%, says Jaitley

Of the 5.96 million registrants, 3.84 million people filed returns

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Taking stock of the goods and services tax (GST) in the first month of its rollout, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the net GST collections for the month of July stood at Rs 92, 283 crore.

" We have seen compliance of 64.42% in July -- of the 5.96 million registrants, 3.84 million people have filed returns," Jaitley said while addressing the media.
 
Of the Rs 92,283-crore figure July collections -- Rs 14,894 crore is accounted for by Central GST, Rs 22,722 crore by State GST and Rs 47,469 crore in Integrated GST. Another Rs 7,198 crore came from compensation cess.

Key highlights:

1. Rs 92,283 cr received from July GST returns; GST Collection — iGST revenue of Rs 47,469 cr, compensation cess Rs 7,198 cr

2. CGST revenue at Rs 14,894 cr, SGST revenue at Rs 22,722 cr

3. 7.23 million taxpayers have already migrated to GST; late filing penalty to be collected from late GST payers

4. Late filing penalty of Rs 100 a day to be levied for CGST and IGST

5. 3.84 million of the 5.96 million registrants have filed returns 
First Published: Tue, August 29 2017. 18:39 IST

