GST: Rs 92,283 cr collected in July, compliance at 64.42%, says Jaitley

Taking stock of the goods and services (GST) in the first month of its rollout, Union Finance Minister on Tuesday said the net collections for the month of July stood at Rs 92, 283 crore." We have seen compliance of 64.42% in July -- of the 5.96 million registrants, 3.84 million people have filed returns," Jaitley said while addressing the media.

Key highlights:

1. Rs 92,283 cr received from July returns; Collection — iGST revenue of Rs 47,469 cr, compensation cess Rs 7,198 cr

2. CGST revenue at Rs 14,894 cr, SGST revenue at Rs 22,722 cr

3. 7.23 million taxpayers have already migrated to GST; late filing penalty to be collected from late payers

4. Late filing penalty of Rs 100 a day to be levied for CGST and IGST

5. 3.84 million of the 5.96 million registrants have filed returns

Of the Rs 92,283-crore figure July collections -- Rs 14,894 crore is accounted for by Central GST, Rs 22,722 crore by State and Rs 47,469 crore in Integrated Another Rs 7,198 crore came from compensation cess.