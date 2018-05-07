Rupee becomes Asia's worst-carry trade after $70 a bbl 'crude' shock

Oil’s advance to the highest since 2014 is squeezing the carry-trade returns on the Indian to a point where they are the worst in Asia.

While the nation’s nominal yields are the second-highest in Asia, weakness is making the trade unprofitable. Borrowing in dollars to invest in India would yield a negative 3 per cent for the year so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That trade garnered a carry return of 12 per cent in 2017.

“Oil’s surge may be a reason why the pipeline risk premium concern may be an offsetting factor for an otherwise alluring yield and underlying growth story,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “Worries about fiscal slippage and uncertainty could add to the investor being circumspect.”

prices have jumped 67 per cent since June, touching the $70 a barrel level last seen when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power four years ago. The cost increase in India’s biggest import item widens the nation’s current-account and fiscal deficits, and has turned the currency into Asia’s worst performer.

Further declines in the currency may spur the to consider tightening to keep at its 4 per cent target. Deustche Bank AG and DBS Bank Ltd. are among lenders citing the weak rupee as a key reason for the central bank to raise rates faster than what most analysts are forecasting.