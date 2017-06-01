Russia's Alrosa seeks tax benefit for diamond sales in India

Russian rough diamond
miner Alrosa
has sought tax
neutrality from the government to set up its representative office in India.
Alrosa
has started making small allocations through its intermittent exhibition of rough diamonds in the special notified zone at the Bharat Diamond
Bourse. The company sells large quantities through Dubai
and Belgium.
Rough diamond
allocations through Dubai
attract zero tax
and through Belgium
0.55 per cent of profits. India has a turnover tax
through advance pricing of rough diamonds that is a multiple of the levies in Belgium.
Sources said Alrosa
wanted taxes equal to Belgium
to increase its supply to Indian diamond
processors. Alrosa
contributes 7-8 per cent of India’s total annual imports of 153.31 million carats (worth $17.08 billion).
“Diamond
mining companies seek a business environment in India similar to that in Dubai
and Belgium.
Ultimately, the rough diamonds they offer to buyers in Dubai
and Belgium
are routed to India. We have requested the government to bring down taxation to the level of Belgium.
The current environment allows business to go to Dubai
and Belgium
which has the potential to come to India,” said Sabyasachi Roy, executive director, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the apex body under the commerce ministry.
To ease trade the government signed a memorandum of cooperation with Alrosa
that is expected to lead to equalisation of the tax
structure on rough diamond
allocations. India is the largest diamond
cutting and polishing centre in the world and Alrosa
is the largest producer of rough diamonds. “The GJEPC
has been encouraging diamond
mining companies to sell rough diamonds directly in India, and the memorandum may well be the first step to realising this goal,” said P Pandya, chairman, GJEPC.
China has emerged as India's second largest destination of gems and jewellery exports in 2016-17 due to a slowdown in the EU and an import tax
levied by the United Arab Emirates. India's gems and jewellery exports to China jumped 28.48 per cent to $2.48 billion in 2016-17. China and Hong Kong purchased over $12.97 billion worth of precious metals and jewellery from India in 2016-17, a 17 per cent increase from the previous year.
"We organised several bilateral trade opportunities, including buyer-seller meetings, for Indian diamond
jewellery manufacturers. So the increase in jewellery sales to China was expected. We see 100 per cent growth opportunity in a few years," said Roy.
