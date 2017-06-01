Russia's Alrosa seeks tax benefit for diamond sales in India

Russian rough miner has sought neutrality from the government to set up its representative office in India.

has started making small allocations through its intermittent exhibition of rough diamonds in the special notified zone at the Bharat Bourse. The company sells large quantities through and

Rough allocations through attract zero and through 0.55 per cent of profits. India has a turnover through advance pricing of rough diamonds that is a multiple of the levies in

Sources said wanted taxes equal to to increase its supply to Indian processors. contributes 7-8 per cent of India’s total annual imports of 153.31 million carats (worth $17.08 billion).

“ mining companies seek a business environment in India similar to that in and Ultimately, the rough diamonds they offer to buyers in and are routed to India. We have requested the government to bring down taxation to the level of The current environment allows business to go to and which has the potential to come to India,” said Sabyasachi Roy, executive director, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the apex body under the commerce ministry.

To ease trade the government signed a memorandum of cooperation with that is expected to lead to equalisation of the structure on rough allocations. India is the largest cutting and polishing centre in the world and is the largest producer of rough diamonds. “The has been encouraging mining companies to sell rough diamonds directly in India, and the memorandum may well be the first step to realising this goal,” said P Pandya, chairman,

China has emerged as India's second largest destination of gems and jewellery exports in 2016-17 due to a slowdown in the EU and an import levied by the United Arab Emirates. India's gems and jewellery exports to China jumped 28.48 per cent to $2.48 billion in 2016-17. China and Hong Kong purchased over $12.97 billion worth of precious metals and jewellery from India in 2016-17, a 17 per cent increase from the previous year.

"We organised several bilateral trade opportunities, including buyer-seller meetings, for Indian jewellery manufacturers. So the increase in jewellery sales to China was expected. We see 100 per cent growth opportunity in a few years," said Roy.