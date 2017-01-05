Russia's Goznak gets patent for counterfeit protection of bank notes

At a time when has raised concerns over the availability of adequate in the country, Russian company Goznak, which has been supplying to (RBI), has received Indian patent to improve the level of counterfeit protection of a valuable document such as banknotes.

The technology uses a substance, exhibiting a complex of visual and computer-readable properties that provide a unique identification of the valuable document.

According to a recent report, is amongst the eight firms which bagged the contract to supply paper to the country in 2017.

The patent application was filed on May 20, 2011, in Patent Office, Mumbai, titled as counterfeit-proof value document and a method for verifying the authenticity thereof.

The specification says that the invention relates to the protection of valuable documents against counterfeiting and is intended for instrumental authentication of protected printed products, such as banknotes and blanks of paper securities, excise marks, postage stamps, labels.

The most efficient and functional method for verifying the authenticity of having hidden security features is to estimate the re-emission properties of compounds which are included in the security mark or in the base of and valuable documents.

This approach is very effective and ensures a high level of protection owing to the possibility of providing hidden security elements and contactless verification method, explains the patent specification with the Patent Office.

In light of these advantages, hidden security features based on the use of various inorganic compounds were found widely in banknotes.

However, the known compounds based on rear earth elements cannot enhance the counterfeit protection of a valuable document, whereas, innovation enhances the protection, while its invention described in the application has an advantage, it claims.

The patent office, in a decision on Wednesday, granted claims of the application.

Goznak, which was transformed from a Federal State Unitary Enterprise under the control of Russian government into a Joint-Stock Company, of late, manufactures security bank note paper, coins, passports, postage stamps and other security products. It has been supplying banknote papers for India in the past.



According to a company announcement in May 2015, it has received a contract for production of banknotes with the face value of 50 Indian Rupees under the order of the Reserve Bank of India. Supply of banknote papers to India continued in the year 2016.

In December 2016, a meeting was held in Bengaluru to finalise the tender bids for the contract to supply banknote paper for lower denomination notes, which should be supplied from April 2017.