S&P keeps outlook on India stable, retains BBB- rating

Standard & Poor's today kept its outlook on India stable and lauded the Modi government's fiscal consolidation drive.



The ratings agency retained its BBB- rating while taking a favourable view on reforms being undertaken.

last changed India's rating in January 2007, to BBB-, which is the lowest investment grade rating for bonds. The outlook assigned then was 'stable'. It changed the outlook to 'negative' in 2009 and raised it to 'stable' in 2010.

In 2012, again lowered the outlook to 'negative', which it raised to 'stable' soon after the Modi government assumed office in 2014. The rating, however, remained unchanged at BBB-.

This comes after a surprise upgrade by Moody's last week.

Moody's Investors Service upgraded India's sovereign credit rating for the first time in nearly 14 years on Friday, saying continued progress on economic and institutional reforms would boost the country's growth potential.

The agency said it was lifting India's rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed its rating outlook to stable from positive as risks to India's credit profile were broadly balanced.

The upgrade, Moody's first of India since January 2004, moves the rating to the second-lowest investment grade, one notch higher than Standard & Poor's and Fitch, which have kept India just above 'junk' status for a decade and more.

The decision by Moody's is a plaudit for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and the reforms it has pushed through, and comes just weeks after the World Bank moved India up 30 places in its annual ease of doing business rankings.

Indian shares ended higher for a seventh straight session on Friday as IT firms gained, while bonds slid on market talk of a potential sovereign ratings upgrade by Standard & Poor's.