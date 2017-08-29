SAIL signs long-term tariff pact with Railways

Country's largest maker on Tuesday said it has entered into a long-term tariff contract with involving 15 zones for loading and unloading terminals.



Different commodities applicable to the contract include and steel, pig iron, slag, limestone, dolomite and manganese ore with a benchmark (BGFR) of Rs 3,417.74 crore and with corresponding tonnage of 19.3 million tonnes (MT) effective from September.



At present this is the highest in terms of of" Authority of India Ltd and Indian have entered into a strategic agreement on Long Term Tariff Contract (LTTC) on August 29, 2017," said in a statement.LTTC has been introduced by Indian to establish long-term contracts with customers with guaranteed incremental revenue for Indian Railways, the statement said, adding that the contract can be for a duration of three to five years.