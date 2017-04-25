SAP launches solution to help SMEs become GST compliant

-
Enterprise application software maker SAP on Tuesday launched a solution for SMEs to help them become compliant with the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
"GST is a great opportunity for organisations of all sizes to transform and boost their shift into the digital economy," said Sunil Kharbanda, Chief Customer Officer, SAP India Sub Continent.
"As the technology enabler of the nation, we are committed to empowering SMEs here, be ready for this new tax regime," he said here on Tuesday.
SAP has launched 'GST in a box', an all-inclusive solution portfolio designed to help SMEs.
The company conducted a 'GST health check drive' here to evaluate and educate organisations that are preparing for their transition to the GST regime.
It will help them understand their GST compliance level and help build a readiness plan, he said.
SAP has committed to provide businesses with the necessary consultation and technology to efficiently adopt the GST regime through various initiatives such as the launch of online resource center industry events and webinars, white paper, industry work groups and consulting notes, he said.
The 'GST health check drive' will cover 21 cities across India including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Jaipur, Indore, Ludhiana, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nasik, Chandigarh.
