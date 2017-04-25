SAP launches solution to help SMEs become GST compliant

SAP has launched 'GST in a box', an all-inclusive solution portfolio designed to help SMEs

Enterprise application software maker on Tuesday launched a solution for to help them become compliant with the Goods and Services (GST).



" is a great opportunity for organisations of all sizes to transform and boost their shift into the economy," said Sunil Kharbanda, Chief Customer Officer, Sub Continent.



"As the technology enabler of the nation, we are committed to empowering here, be ready for this new regime," he said here on Tuesday.



has launched ' in a box', an all-inclusive solution portfolio designed to help



The company conducted a ' health check drive' here to evaluate and educate organisations that are preparing for their transition to the regime.



It will help them understand their compliance level and help build a readiness plan, he said.



has committed to provide businesses with the necessary consultation and technology to efficiently adopt the regime through various initiatives such as the launch of online resource center industry events and webinars, white paper, industry work groups and consulting notes, he said.



The ' health check drive' will cover 21 cities across including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Jaipur, Indore, Ludhiana, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nasik, Chandigarh.

