SAT stays Sebi order of winding up Sahara Mutual Funds by July 27

Embattled Group on Friday said the Securities Appellate (SAT) has stayed an order from markets regulator Sebi which directed to wind up its schemes.

The next hearing will be on April 26, Group said in a statement.

In an order passed last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi) had asked to wind up all its schemes.

All schemes, except one, had to be wound up by April 21. However, the fund house was allowed to continue its Tax Gain Fund' till July 27 but without accepting any new investor. This particular scheme had to be wound up by August 27, as per Sebi's directive.

Following the regulator's order, had approached the

" gets a major reprieve on Friday when stayed Sebi's April 11, 2018 order directing to wind up all schemes except and refund the amount to investor on or before April 21, 2018," the statement noted.

group has been engaged in a long-running regulatory and legal battle with Sebi ever since it ordered refund of a massive over Rs 240 billion by two entities.

In July 2015, Sebi had cancelled the registration of MF saying it was no longer "fit and proper" to carry out this business and ordered transfer of its operations to another fund house. It had directed cancellation of MF's registration on expiry of a six-month period. Earlier, Sebi had also cancelled the portfolio management licence of a firm.

Following the Sebi order, MF had approached the which granted six weeks to the appellants to approach the Subsequently, MF had filed an appeal in the

The appeal was dismissed by the apex court in October 2017. Thereafter, Sebi had instructed MF to strictly comply with the timelines specified in its July 2015 order.

In a fresh order passed last week, Sebi modified its earlier directive and had asked MF "to wind up all its schemes (other than Tax Gain Fund') by April 21, 2018.

" MF is directed to surrender the certificate of registration to Sebi by August 27, 2018," Sebi had noted.