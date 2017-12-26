Saubhagya scheme: Fluctuations in the 'power for all' target

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana-Saubhagya, promising electricity for all households by March 2019. The scheme, which has been allocated Rs 16, 320 crore, aims to provide all urban and rural households with 24X7 power in less than two years.

This is a compelling promise as the general elections draw near. But is it possible? Industry experts and officials agree with the intent since some 240 million Indians currently have no access to electricity, but suggest the target is ambitious. The upside of this scheme ...