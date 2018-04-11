Saudi Aramco to take 50% stake in India's Rs 3-trn West Coast refinery

The world's largest oil producer on Wednesday signed a deal with India to take up 50 per cent stake in the Rs 3 trillion The company also offered an interest in foraying into business in India.

today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the three Indian oil marketing companies - Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) - to develop and build the planned refinery and called (RRPCL) in Maharashtra.

According to sources, the 60 million tonne refinery is likely to be completed by 2025 and at a later stage can rope in other partners like Company (Adnoc) that have shown interest in becoming a part of the project.

"There will be two blocks of investors that include 50 per cent of Indian companies and the remaining by a block of foreign companies. Later, we can bring in other interested parties as part of the foreign block," said Khalid Al Falih, minister of energy and mineral resources of

Falih added that his company will bring an assured supply of at least 50 per cent of the required for the project and new technologies as well. The refinery will be capable of processing 1.2 million barrels of per day (60 MT per annum) and will produce approximately 18 MT of petrochemical products per year.

added that the entry of would bring lower cost of financing due to the company's higher credit ratings. On the other hand, he added that the company may look to foray into petroleum retailing sector in India. "We are looking at other investment options like in retail and pettochemicals. We want retail and want to be consumer-facing also," he said later. Responding to which India's petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government will look into the regulatory aspects on retail sector following the Saudi interest.

President and chief executive officer said that the project will allow Saudi to go beyond the role of a supplier to a fully integrated position and the project is likely to be completed before 2025.

The refinery is to be at two locations in Ratnagiri, with the main complex on 14,000 acres in Babulwadi; about 15 km away would be the 1,000-acre storage and port facilities. When asked about the ongoing protests in the region against the project, Nasser said that Saudi is confident of the local partners sorting out the issue soon.