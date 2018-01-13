Saudi women enter stadium for first time to watch soccer game in in Jeddah

Saudi women made a new history on Friday by attended the game in Jeddah, an activity that was limited to men for decades.

The allowed women to observe the game with other family members at the Abdullah Sports City stadium, Al Arabiya local reported on Friday.

The move came after the decision to allow females to drive effective from the mid of this year and the opening of cinema theatres.

To prepare for the change, the kingdom has designated "family sections" in the stands for women.

The stadiums have also been fitted with female restrooms and separate entrances and parking lots for female spectators. On Saturday, the national stadium in the capital, Riyadh, will open its gates for women to attend a soccer game.