Saving trees: Art of sprouting eco-friendly pencils from recycled materials

How many wooden pencils do you think a 20-ft pine tree could generate? Actually just 2,500. Over 8 million trees are cut per year to produce just pencils.

Such alarming statistics got two young entrepreneurs working with the farming community in Tamil Nadu, thinking. Vishnu Vardhan, founder of Indian Superheroes, and Divya Shetty, his co-founder, were two Indians working in one of the MNCs in Bengaluru as Instructional Designers. In late 2014, when reports of farmer suicides hit the headlines, both Vardhan and Shetty were extremely upset. “Divya’s grandfather was ...