SBI Card swipes in First Data for card management services

SBI Card has mandated Atlanta-based First Data to help it with comprehensive credit card processing management solutions. SBI Card, a joint venture between State Bank of India and Carlyle Group, has over 5.6 million customers in the country.
Under the multi-year agreement, First Data would provide solutions, powered by its proprietary VisionPlus software to SBI Card. First Data would also operate a new data centre facility in the country. “We are pleased to appoint First Data as our new partner to provide end-to-end processing services hosted in India. First Data will set up and manage new data center facilities in India to provide card management solutions,” Vijay Jasuja, chief executive officer, SBI Card.
