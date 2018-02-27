SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar expects PNB to clear Rs 13 billion dues

today said he expects PNB to clear the bank's $212 million (Rs 13 billion) dues in the case. "I am very much confident that things will get sorted out between PNB and other banks," Kumar said in an interview to CNBC TV18. "As far as our exposure is concerned on PNB, that number is very much confirmed, calculated and advised to PNB," Kumar said. He said the exposure of to - one of the companies involved in the scam - has also been crystallised and there was no issue on that. "So our numbers, our claim is clear because there are some secondary market purchases, so double counting has to be avoided," the and MD told the channel. When asked if banking sector would see more skeletons tumbling out of the closet, Kumar said it looks like the case is confined to a particular branch of PNB. "At least for SBI, I can confirm that there is no such issue, no such problem.

And I am sure that by now all other banks also would have reviewed their portfolios and would have arrived at the similar conclusion because if something was wrong somewhere, by now, I presume, it could have come out,"Kumar said. When asked if regulator RBI has issued any other instruction to banks other than integrating the core banking solution with the SWIFT system, Kumar said he has no further knowledge on the issue. He said RBI has instructed the banks to put in place the safety mechanism with respect to global money transfer software SWIFT and the banks are in a position to comply with that by April. Kumar also said the PNB case is more of operational risk and not related to credit risk. "Whatever has gone wrong, it is about the operational weakness and we have to keep that segregated from the credit risk." Other than SBI, lenders like Union of India(UBI) and also have exposure to PNB to grant loans on the basis of LoUs that were issued fraudulently to and his uncle has an exposure of about USD 366.87 million in the case to PNB through its overseas branch in Hong Kong. UBI has exposure of nearly USD 300 million through its foreign branches. On February 14, PNB had informed the stock exchanges that the was defrauded to the tune of USD 1.77 billion (nearly Rs 11,400 crore) by and his associate companies by getting loans through illegal LoUs for over seven years.