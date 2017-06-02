SBI clears 100 Mw solar projects worth Rs 400 cr under World Bank programme

The State Bank of India (SBI) today announced financing of worth Rs 400 crore, with private developers. This would add at least 100 Mw of rooftop solar capacity to the grid, and is a significant step towards meeting the Central government's target for 40 Gw of rooftop solar installations.

has availed the loan of $625 million from the for on-lending to viable Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar PV (GRPV) projects undertaken by PV developers/aggregators and end-users, for installation of rooftop solar systems on the rooftops of commercial, institutional and industrial buildings. Implementation of the program by will support the installation of more than 600 Mw of rooftop solar capacity. With the funded capacity development program, is making efforts to expand and incentivize the market for rooftop solar power by way of low-cost financing. Financing is being provided to those with sound technical capacity, relevant experience, and creditworthiness, meeting standards.

Developers that the will be financing under this programme include Azure Power, Amplus, and Cleanmax amongst others. The capacity of the projects and programme financed range from 25kWp to 16Mw.

“As the largest bank in India, is committed to renewable energy projects to support the government of India in realising its renewable energy targets. With the loan, aims at developing the nascent rooftop solar market. As a tropical country, India has a huge potential to be the leader in the rooftop solar space,” said Karnam Sekar, deputy managing director,

“In order to accelerate demand for rooftop solar systems in the market, has developed financing models that will provide loans at a very competitive pricing with long tenor. Several capacity building measures and awareness programs are being undertaken to sensitize operating functionaries. So far, has sanctioned projects with aggregate capacity of 100 Mw, and proposals are in the pipeline with aggregate capacity of around 125 Mw. Going forward, off-take of loan would accelerate as awareness builds up in the market for grid-connected solar rooftop,” he added.

“We are very pleased that has achieved this first important milestone, of financing 100 Mw of solar PV capacity to solar. The is strongly supportive of the government’s plans to harness this potential. Solar PV will not only improve access to electricity, but it will do so in a manner that avoids the environmental impacts of other traditional electricity sources. Through this project and others like it, tens of millions of electricity customers will eventually be able to generate part of their own electricity needs from one of the cleanest sources of energy available,” said Riccardo Puliti, senior director,



India is one of the lowest per capita consumers of electricity in the world. Over 200 million people remain unconnected to the electricity grid, and those who are, continue to face frequent disruptions. Power shortages also affect industrial output with many industries and manufacturers relying on expensive and polluting diesel-based back-up power supplies.

Despite energy shortages, and the high cost of backup supply, rooftop solar PV systems have not yet become widespread in India. This is primarily due to the lack of adequate financing, unfamiliar technology and low consumer awareness. Until now, those that wanted to install rooftop solar PV systems had to pay the full cost up-front. The total capacity of rooftop solar, therefore, remains low.

The World Bank-Clean Technology Fund (CTF) loan will support a number of solar PV business models, to expand the reach of Rooftop PV systems to a variety of customer groups. A range of options available to investors under the Rooftop PV Program will include third-party ownership, leasing, rooftop rental, as well as direct end-user ownership.



The is also providing a Global Environment Facility (GEF) grant to support the overall capacity development of the sector. This grant will (i) support an innovative risk mitigation mechanism to enable lending to small and medium enterprises (SME), commercial and industrial customers for GRPV, and (ii) to support the strengthening of the investment climate and capacity building of the main stakeholders involved in the expansion of