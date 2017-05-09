SBI cuts loan rates on affordable housing

With around 26% market share, SBI is also the biggest player in the home loan segment

(SBI) reduced its interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) on home loans up to Rs 30 lakh, to 8.35 per cent, from Tuesday for new women borrowers. For male borrowers, the cut is by 20 bps, to 8.4 per cent.



With around 26 per cent market share, the nation's largest lender is also the biggest in the segment (their loan book here is Rs 2.23 lakh crore).



And, even at the earlier rates, offered the lowest. Development Finance Corporation, second largest in the space, offers loans at 8.65 per cent to women for loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 8.7 per cent for others. So does ICICI Bank, the largest private lender.



The interest rates for customers availing a above Rs 30 lakh have also been reduced by 10 bps. Over and above the rate benefit, an eligible customer may also avail of an interest subsidy of Rs 2.67 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.



Rajnish Kumar, managing director, said the new offer might not push up its market share significantly, as 45 per cent of its book was already under the Rs 30 lakh bracket, and the rest of the credit industry wa very aggressive.



is also giving a special offer for construction finance to builders for affordable projects.



Asked about delinquency levels in the segment, Kumar said the highest was among rural borrowers with a ticket size of under Rs 4 lakh. Rating agency CRISIL in a report on affordable finance, said growth in overall advances was expected to remain healthy at a 17 per cent compounded annual rate over the next three years. These are expected to almost double to Rs 12,70,000 crore by 2019-20, from Rs 670,000 crore as on end-March 2016, it said. Competition has intensified in the traditional home loans space, particularly from banks, which are being compelled by subdued demand and asset quality pressures in the corporate sector to focus on retail (to non-wealthy individuals) lending.



Banks· growth is expected to outpace that of finance companies for the first time in five years. The competition could reduce as corporate credit demand picks up gradually, CRISIL added.



Source: PTI

Abhijit Lele & PTI