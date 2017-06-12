SBI's capital raising credit positive, removes dependence on govt: Moody's

Rating agency Moody’s on Monday said that the State Bank of India’s equity capital raising of Rs 15,000 crore is credit positive as it strengthens the lender’s capitalisation and supports credit growth.

The fortification of capital base is crucial, particularly given the increasing requirements for equity under Basel III.

In the past week, SBI (Baa3/Baa3 positive) had raised Rs 15,000 crore in new capital via a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Using SBI’s capital position as of March 2017, its common equity Tier-1 ratio is expected to increase by about 100 basis points to about 10.8 per cent. The additional capital will support the bank’s solvency as its balance sheet expands, Moody’s said a statement.

SBI’s risk-weighted assets are estimated by 15 per cent in the financial year (FY) of 2018 and FY 2019, in line with the growth registered in FY 2017.

These growth assumptions and credit costs, the amount set aside for bad loans, will remain a key drag on the bank’s profitability. As a consequence, SBI’s CET1 ratio will be about 10.1 per cent at the end of FY18 and 9.5 per cent at the end of FY19.

The capital raise also will eliminate the bank’s dependence on capital infusions from the Indian government to meet the Basel III minimum CET1 requirement of 7.825 per cent at the end of FY18 and 8.6 per cent at the end of FY19.

This minimum capital requirement includes a capital surcharge imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on SBI owing to the bank’s classification as a domestic systemically important bank.

As such, any infusion from the government will further strengthen the bank’s capitalisation.

Moody’s said SBI’s asset quality has experienced increased stress since June 2011, although recent developments provide some confirmation that it has moved past the worst of its current asset quality cycle.

SBI’s core earnings (pre-provisioning profits) are strong relative to other Indian public-sector banks. Yet, high credit costs may continue to erode profits as SBI devotes resources to rebuilding its provisioning coverage, leaving little for balance sheet growth.

Credit costs consumed 68 per cent of its pre-provisioning income and reduced its return on average assets to 0.41 per cent in FY17 from 0.68 per cent in FY15, it added.